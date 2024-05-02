Court TV To Debut Season 2 Of 'Accomplice To Murder' May 5

Court TV said that its series Accomplice to Murder with Vinnie Politan is returning for a second season beginning May 5.

The series focuses on people–some convicted, some exonerated–attached to some of the most interesting cases ever covered by Court TV.

“When we launched season one of Accomplice, we talked about how, when it comes to murder cases, we often only pay attention to the main suspect, not the others who still played a critical role in these awful crimes,” said Politan, Court TV’s lead anchor. “We’re proud to bring viewers this new perspective to some of the most high-profile cases out there.”

Some of the cases that will be examined in Season 2 include:

Texas v. Lopez, in which the prosecution claims Jamie Faith was executed by war hero Darrin Lopez so he could be with his high school sweetheart Jennifer Faith, with whom he was having an online affair. The defense argues Jennifer exploited Darrin's trust and PTSD, faking abuse to convince him she was in mortal danger.

Florida v. Chavis & King, which features confessions by teenagers Alex and Derek King that they bludgeoned their father to death. The confession is called into question after the family friend who turned the boys in, Ricky Chavis, is revealed to be a pedophile who wanted Alex to himself.

Georgia v. Neuman, where Hemy Neuman is on trial for executing Rusty Sneiderman in the parking lot of his son’s daycare, but the prosecution turns on their star witness, Rusty’s wife Andrea, who they suspect to be the real mastermind behind her husband's death.

A lawyer and former prosecutor, Politan has been covering crime and justice for over 20 years, hosting legal and news programs on HLN, Sirius XM, NBC in Atlanta and A&E.

The return of Accomplice to Murder follows the recent announcement of Court TV’s 2024 slate of original programming. Also returning for a second season this fall is Victim to Verdict with Ted Rowlands.

Court TV, owned by the E.W. Scripps Co., also plans to cover the high-profile trials of the moment.