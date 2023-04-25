Court TV Launching 10-Part Series ‘Accomplice To Murder’

Court TV said it will be launching a new original 10-episode documentary series Accomplice to Murder with Vinnie Politan on May 7.

The series will look at how everyday people can get caught up in a world of deception and manipulation to become accomplices to murder.

Politan, Court TV’s lead anchor, travels across the country to talk to accomplices, some convicted, some exonerated.

“So often when we look at murder cases, they are shown through the lens of only the main suspect or mastermind,” said Politan. “But what about the other people who played a role in helping to commit these horrible crimes? That is exactly the reason behind Accomplice to Murder.”

The series was drawn from Court TV’s massive library of hundreds of trials spanning three decades. Veteran Court TV producers help guide viewers through the dramatic twists and turns as each trial unfolds.

The new series comes as Court TV has seen all-time high ratings for coverage of the high profile trials of Alex Murdaugh and Gwyneth Paltrow.