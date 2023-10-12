Court TV Launching ‘Victim To Verdict’ Series Hosted By Ted Rowlands

Court TV said it will launch a new true-crime series Victim to Verdict with Ted Rowlands on October 15.

Rowlands, a Court TV anchor, hosts and executive produces the series, which follows cases from the crime scene to the courtroom.

Episodes use Court TV’s real-time coverage of cases to provide testimony, context and post-trial interviews.

“A trademark of Court TV has always been its extensive archive of the biggest trials spanning three decades. But there are also recent cases that have resonated with our audience. Victim to Verdict will condense these newer, fascinating trials into riveting true-crime hours,” said Ethan Nelson, head of Court TV.

The series starts with four episodes. The cases cover are the Murdaugh family murders, the Hawaii doomsday cult mom murder, the movie popcorn muder from Florida and the Wisconsin Christmas parade rampage.

“I’ve had the privilege of covering some of the highest profile trials of our time, including those involving O.J. Simpson, Michael Jackson, Jodi Arias and countless others. It’s important to revisit some of the more recent cases that have come to define our criminal justice system over the past few years,” said Rowlands. “I believe Court TV viewers will find this hourlong format truly gripping, and at the same time, be as impressed as I am with our talented team of reporters and producers who have entrenched themselves in the proceedings in order to provide their audiences with insights.”