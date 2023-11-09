Court TV To Air Special on Bryan Kohberger Murder Case

Court TV said it will debut a new documentary special, The Case Against Bryan Kohberger, that looks at the evidence against the individual charged in the murder of four University of Idaho students.

The one-hour special airs on November 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

“From the beginning, this has been a compelling case to watch unfold. As the investigation continued, we have only seen new layers of complexity emerge. With our viewers closely tracking every development as the case moves closer to trial, this special is aimed at providing them the deeper dive we know they are looking for,” said Ethan Nelson, head of Court TV.

Court TV, part of the E.W. Scripps Co., has been running a number of specials and adding to its programming lineup with Victim to Verdict with Ted Rowlands and Opening Statements with Julie Grant.

It also launched a free ad-supported streaming channel called Court TV Legendary Trials.