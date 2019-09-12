Conviva Providing Insights About Streaming Content

Conviva, whose data is used to optimize engagement with streaming media, launched Conviva Content Insights, which provides information that can be used to make better decisions about promotion and monetization strategies.

At a time when more media companies are jumping into the streaming business, Conviva aims to give them more granular information about who is watching streaming content, for how long, where they’re located and what they watch before and after viewing that content.

“We built Content Insights specifically for streaming audiences,” said Bill Demas, CEO of Conviva. “We’re able to give our customers a complete picture of how households engage with their content, whether the family is sitting in front of the big screen together or everyone is watching on devices in different locations.”

Among the first to adopt Content Insights are AT&T’s Cartoon Network, CNN, DirectTV Latin America, and TruTV and Sony’s PlayStation Vue.

Content Insights provides second-by-second insights into every screen and stream and maps them at a household level. It can create customizable consumption graphs to target behavioral segments--such as sports watchers or series loyalists--and track viewers' paths from program to program.

While not duplicating the kind of syndicated ratings information that other measurement companies are attempting to provide, Content Insights lets programmers know what content is reaching a large number of viewers and how engaged those viewers are.

It also provides information on programming that is being binge watched.

Content Insights is an exciting addition to Conviva’s portfolio. With it, we have a much deeper understanding of what, where, when and how our viewers are streaming,” said Robert Jones, VP, data platforms & strategy operations, WarnerMedia. “Knowing what will keep them engaged, and staying on top of the trends that matter, is integral to delivering the personalized experiences we envision for every streaming viewer worldwide.”

Conviva has created real-time dashboards that made information easy to locate, manipulate and share.

“To stay ahead in the streaming TV market, you have to keep pushing the boundaries of technology innovation and building for what’s next. Sling has done that many times over, most recently with our next-generation architecture,” said Christine Weber, senior VP of engineering at Sling TV. “Conviva has repeatedly set the standards for real-time streaming media intelligence and does it again with the latest generation of Experience Insights."

Conviva has a global footprint of 100 billion stream per year across 3 billion applications on devices. It’s data and analyses used by more than 250 clients including CBS, Cirque Du Soleil, Dazn, HBO, Hulu, PlayStation Vue, Sky, Sling TV, TED, Univision and WarnerMedia