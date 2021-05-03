Consumers Plan to Increase TV Streaming, Study Finds

Even with the pandemic receding, consumers said they plan to keep streaming, or even stream more TV, according to a new study by Tremor Video and Unruly.

The study found that 88% of respondents plan to watch the same or higher amounts of TV via paid streaming video on demand services (subscription VOD).

Increased engagement with both paid and free TV streaming will be most pronounced among younger age demos and higher income groups, Tremor Video said.

At the same time, 81% said they plan to watch the same or more TV over free, ad supported streaming services (AVOD).

The survey found that 61% of respondents said they were watching more TV than before the COVID-19 pandemic and 86% said the plan to watch live TV at the same or increased rates.

“After a long period of being homebound, consumers are feeling positive about the future, as they look to resume activities like dining out, traveling and in-store shopping, all of which should give advertisers a renewed sense of confidence in the months ahead,” said Terence Scroope, VP of Media Insights and Analytics, Tremor Video. “In parallel, our study suggests that consumers plan to increase their time with CTV content, reinforcing just how essential the medium will continue to be for advertisers as they look to fine-tune their 2021 media strategies.”

Tremor and Unruly surveyed 893 U.S. consumers in March.