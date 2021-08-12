Connected TV Holds 35% Share of Video Impressions: Extreme Reach

Connected TV remained a favorite ad platform in the second quarter with 35% of video impressions in the second quarter, according to Extreme Reach’s Video Benchmarks Report.

The share is down a bit from 41% in the first quarter, but consistent with what Extreme Reach has been reporting over the past five quarters.

Extreme Reach said CTV impressions increased in July and that it will be able to provide more details in its third quarter report.

Brands used mostly 15- and 30-second ads, with the 30-second spot getting 87% of the impressions and 15-second spots getting 13% of the impressions served by Extreme Reach.

Video completion rates, a measure of streaming quality, were down to 78% in the second quarter, compared to 81% in the first quarter. That’s the lowest reported by Extreme Reach since the fourth quarter of 2017.

The video completion rate was much lower for content aggregators at 68%, while premium publishers produce a 94% rate, up from 93% last quarter.

“In the first half of 2021, we’re seeing consistency from quarter to quarter in the execution of digital video media strategies across our vast array of brand advertisers,” said Mary Vestewig, VP, digital account management, Extreme Reach. “CTV continues to be a favored platform by marketers racing to connect with premium audiences in meaningful ways. In fact, in Q2 2021, ER served an astounding 3x increase in CTV impressions vs. Q2 2020.”

Extreme Reach’s 2021 Q2 Video Benchmarks Report is based on the aggregate performance metrics for impressions served from AdBridge, the company’s video-first campaign activation platform.