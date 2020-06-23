Condé Nast Goes for Influence in NewFront

Condé Nast introduced The Influence Network, offering a collection of videos that it says has "more scale than influencers and more scale than influencers."

At its NewFront presentation Tuesday, the company also announced Prime Live, which gives advertisers access to Condé Nast cultural events such as the Vanity Fair Oscar Red Carpet and Vogue’s Met Gala, and Prime Shoppable, which links audiences directly with opportunities to purchase products and services they see on screen.

This Fall Prime Live will go behind the scenes with a new live talk show Good Morning Vogue, which is set to launch during New York Fashion Week.

GQ’s Grooming Gods, giving audiences a look at the self-care routines of celebrities, will be the first Prime Shoppable series.

The company also reiterated its commitment to providing a platform for new voices, diverse content and inclusive programming that is more representative of multicultural audiences and communities.

The NewFront presentation comes two weeks after the departures of Adam Rapoport as the editor of Condé Nast’s Bon Appetit and Matt Duckor, VP in charge of programming. Rapoport left after a 2004 picture emerged showing him in a racially insensitive costume surfaced on social media. Druckor exited the company amid claims he failed to put people of color in videos and after old racist tweets by Drukor surfaced.

"Condé Nast has always led the cultural conversation," said Reggie Williams, senior VP of programming. "Now more than ever, I believe in the power of our media to affect change, and video and audio have crucial roles to play in that transformation."

The company’s linear channels are launching on distributors including Roku, Vizio and Pluto TV. Those linear channels will include entertainment offerings. The strategy follows up on the GQ Sports branded series My First Million, in which star athletes and pro rookies share where they splurged and how they saved after becoming instant millionaires.

GQ Sports, the premium destination for sports-hungry fans everywhere, is expanding its scope with an exclusive National Basketball Players Association partnership to launch a premium series for a streaming service and four digital shows with the NBA’s top talent. The programming will debut with Training My Double, in which athletes work with lucky fans to show them what it’s like to be real players, including their roles as entrepreneurs, educators and activists. The series will be directed exclusively by Black filmmakers.