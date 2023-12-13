Samsung Launches Conan O’Brien TV in 3 International Markets

Conan O’Brien TV, launched on Samsung TV Plus in May , is now available in Australia, Canada and New Zealand, effective Wednesday.

The 24/7 free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel features content from the award-winning comedy and talk show Conan.

“Consumers today want premium entertainment content and that is our mission at Samsung TV Plus,” senior director of content and business development Takashi Nakano said. “With the successful launch of the Conan O’Brien TV channel in the U.S., it was instrumental that we expand the reach of our quality entertainment. We are honored to continue working with innovative and creative partners like Conan to provide laughs, fun and entertainment to Samsung TV Plus consumers across the globe.”

Viewers of the channel will be able to watch popular sketches featuring Triumph the Insult Comic Dog and Clueless Gamer, interviews with celebrities like Jon Hamm, Tom Hanks, Kevin Hart, Gal Godot, Kate McKinnon and Martha Stewart, and appearances by sidekicks Andy Richter, Jordan Schlansky and Sona Movsesian.

“We are thrilled to expand our exclusive partnership and provide the Conan O’Brien TV FAST channel to Samsung consumers in new markets,” Jeff Ross, executive producer, said in a release. “Samsung TV Plus is a staple in the global FAST marketplace and has demonstrated itself as the ideal partner to deliver some of Conan’s most iconic moments to new and loyal fans.”

Samsung TV Plus offers nearly 2,500 free linear channels, reaching 24 countries around the world.