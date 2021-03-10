Comscore Reports Loss For Fourth Quarter

Comscore reported a fourth quarter loss and entered 2021 largely debt free because of investments from Charter Communications, Qurate and Cerberus that were approved by shareholders.

Comscore’s fourth-quarter loss was $13.2 million, or 18 cents a share, compared to a loss of $21.4 million, or 31 cents a share, a year ago. Comscore lost $47.9 million for all of 2020.

Revenue fell to $90 million from $95.2 million a year ago.

The figures line up with preliminary results released a week ago .

The company said revenue was down mainly because of lower syndicated digital and movie revenue. Revenue from custom marketing solutions and activation were up.

Fourth-quarter ratings and planning revenue was $63.6 million, down from $66.8 million. Revenue for national and local TV ratings was up.

Analytics and optimization revenue rose to $19.3 million from $17.7 million.

"Comscore showed a strong focus on operating performance during a challenging time," said CEO Bill Livek. "We saw continued improvement in many areas of our business, and with the stockholder vote now completed, we are laser focused on executing our plan and excited about our ability to grow revenue from our audience, content and impression based currencies."