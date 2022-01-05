Comscore Everywhere Launching as Direct Competitors to Nielsen One

Comscore said it is launching Comscore Everywhere, its version of a holistic cross-screen measurement system, designed to compete with Nielsen’s Nielsen One.

(Image credit: Comscore)

Comscore Everywhere will use a single dataset and methodology to measure viewing. Until Comscore Everywhere is ready in 2022, products like Comscore TV, Media Metric Multi-platform and Campaign Ratings will be available as standalone products from Comscore.

Comscore is one of several key competitors to Nielsen, which is under pressure as streaming and data technology have made measuring viewing of programming and advertising more complex.

Nielsen has also been bugged by a series of errors in its measurement systems. Nielsen lost the Media Rating Council’s accreditation of its national ratings service last year.

Overall, the industry has intensified its search for alternatives to Nielsen, which has long dominated the measurement field.

Comscore said Comscore Everywhere will create a common comparable Audience Definition across media and screens including social media. Comscore acquired Shareablee, a social media measurement company in December for $45 million.

“Consumers don't think in terms of linear versus streaming versus digital—they think of content,” said David Algranati, chief product officer, Comscore. “Measurement must reflect that reality, and with today’s launch, Comscore is the only measurement company with the experience, scale, technology, combined with unique big data assets, innovative methodologies, and best-in-class services to deliver on the future of cross-platform media measurement.” ■