Comcast’s NBCU Launching FAST Channels on Paramount’s Pluto TV

Bravo series ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ will anchor one of the new Pluto TV FAST channels.

Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Paramount’s Pluto TV said they made a deal that will put free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels featuring NBCU content on the Pluto TV streaming platform.

Some of the channels launched Tuesday. Those include channels featuring episodes of popular shows including Bravo series The Real Housewives and Top Chef.

There are also channels dedicated to sports, true crime, and library titles going back to Little House on the Prairie, The Lone Ranger and monster movies from Universal Pictures.

Media companies have turned to FAST channels as a way to generate streaming revenue to supplement their money-losing subscription streaming services, like Comcast’s Peacock and Paramount’s Paramount Plus.

Last year, NBCU made a deal to launch FAST channels on Roku.

“NBCUniversal and Pluto TV’s FAST partnership offers a powerful opportunity to distribute our vast portfolio of premium content to new audiences,” Amy Geary, senior VP, NBCUniversal Content Distribution, said. “These channels will deliver quality programming from some of the most notable brands in television and create value for our distributors and advertisers.”

These new channels join news channels already on Pluto TV, including NBC News Now, Today All Day, Dateline 24/7, and Sky News International.

“Pluto TV is continuing to build upon our relationship with NBCUniversal by bringing even more of their legendary and award-winning titles to the platform,” said Amy Kuessner, executive VP, Programming, Pluto TV. “We know Pluto TV audiences have a strong affinity for genres like crime, drama and reality, and we are excited to offer our viewers so many channels from the NBCUniversal library in these categories and more.”

FAST LINEUP

Here’s how NBCU describes the new FAST channels:

NEWS CHANNEL

American Crimes: Explore the dark side of the American dream and life behind bars, featuring award-winning series American Greed and Lockup.

NETWORK ENTERTAINMENT CHANNELS

Bravo Vault: From Shahs of Sunset to Flipping Out, Bravo Vault immerses you in all the high-sheen content and drama you love with our rotating content library.

From Shahs of Sunset to Flipping Out, Bravo Vault immerses you in all the high-sheen content and drama you love with our rotating content library. Oxygen True Crime Archives: Oxygen True Crime Archives is your home for deep dives into infamous cases and binge-watching original series. True crime, all day, every day.

Oxygen True Crime Archives is your home for deep dives into infamous cases and binge-watching original series. True crime, all day, every day. Real Housewives Vault: Revisit the Real Housewives that launched the iconic franchise, showcasing the glitz, glamour, and drama of the reality show’s wealthy female stars.

Revisit the Real Housewives that launched the iconic franchise, showcasing the glitz, glamour, and drama of the reality show’s wealthy female stars. Top Chef Vault: Bravo’s Top Chef Vault has a rotating library to catch up on and learn the latest in sous-vide, gastronomy and more from the ultimate food competition show.

SPORTS CHANNELS

GolfPass: GolfPass brings together thousands of lessons from the game’s biggest instructors, exclusive series, Golf Channel news and features, and much more.

GolfPass brings together thousands of lessons from the game’s biggest instructors, exclusive series, Golf Channel news and features, and much more. NBC Sports: Stay updated on the latest sports news with entertaining talk programs, including Premier League Stories and The Dan Patrick Show.

GLOBAL TV DISTRIBUTION STUDIOS ENTERTAINMENT CHANNELS