Comcast’s NBCU Launching FAST Channels on Paramount’s Pluto TV
There’s a channel for ‘The Lone Ranger’
Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Paramount’s Pluto TV said they made a deal that will put free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels featuring NBCU content on the Pluto TV streaming platform.
Some of the channels launched Tuesday. Those include channels featuring episodes of popular shows including Bravo series The Real Housewives and Top Chef.
There are also channels dedicated to sports, true crime, and library titles going back to Little House on the Prairie, The Lone Ranger and monster movies from Universal Pictures.
Media companies have turned to FAST channels as a way to generate streaming revenue to supplement their money-losing subscription streaming services, like Comcast’s Peacock and Paramount’s Paramount Plus.
Also Read: NBCUniversal FAST Channels See Real Real Revenue
Last year, NBCU made a deal to launch FAST channels on Roku.
“NBCUniversal and Pluto TV’s FAST partnership offers a powerful opportunity to distribute our vast portfolio of premium content to new audiences,” Amy Geary, senior VP, NBCUniversal Content Distribution, said. “These channels will deliver quality programming from some of the most notable brands in television and create value for our distributors and advertisers.”
These new channels join news channels already on Pluto TV, including NBC News Now, Today All Day, Dateline 24/7, and Sky News International.
“Pluto TV is continuing to build upon our relationship with NBCUniversal by bringing even more of their legendary and award-winning titles to the platform,” said Amy Kuessner, executive VP, Programming, Pluto TV. “We know Pluto TV audiences have a strong affinity for genres like crime, drama and reality, and we are excited to offer our viewers so many channels from the NBCUniversal library in these categories and more.”
FAST LINEUP
Here’s how NBCU describes the new FAST channels:
NEWS CHANNEL
- American Crimes: Explore the dark side of the American dream and life behind bars, featuring award-winning series American Greed and Lockup.
NETWORK ENTERTAINMENT CHANNELS
- Bravo Vault: From Shahs of Sunset to Flipping Out, Bravo Vault immerses you in all the high-sheen content and drama you love with our rotating content library.
- Oxygen True Crime Archives: Oxygen True Crime Archives is your home for deep dives into infamous cases and binge-watching original series. True crime, all day, every day.
- Real Housewives Vault: Revisit the Real Housewives that launched the iconic franchise, showcasing the glitz, glamour, and drama of the reality show’s wealthy female stars.
- Top Chef Vault: Bravo’s Top Chef Vault has a rotating library to catch up on and learn the latest in sous-vide, gastronomy and more from the ultimate food competition show.
SPORTS CHANNELS
- GolfPass: GolfPass brings together thousands of lessons from the game’s biggest instructors, exclusive series, Golf Channel news and features, and much more.
- NBC Sports: Stay updated on the latest sports news with entertaining talk programs, including Premier League Stories and The Dan Patrick Show.
GLOBAL TV DISTRIBUTION STUDIOS ENTERTAINMENT CHANNELS
- Bad Girls Club: Watch as seven outrageously bold, brazenly misbehaved women attempt to transform their reckless ways. Can they change — or will chaos rule?
- Little House on the Prairie: Set in the late 1800’s, the Ingalls family pack up their belongings and venture out west in search for new life in the new land. Starring Michael Landon and Melissa Gilbert, watch this family of five adjust to their new home in Plum Creek, on the plains of Minnesota.
- The Lone Ranger: The masked cowboy known as the Lone Ranger, and his trusty accomplice Tonto, fight for justice in the wild west.
- Murder, She Wrote: Join mystery writer Jessica Fletcher (played by legend Angela Lansbury), as she solves crimes in this Emmy-winning drama.
- Universal Action: Buckle up and hold on tight! Helicopters, fast cars, and fight scenes are packed into this channel. Here you’ll find riveting shows that are sure to get your heart pumping and adrenaline flowing, such as Magnum P.I., Knight Rider and The A-Team.
- Universal Crime: Mystery, suspense, and action culminate in these notable drama series. From the scene of the crime to the courtroom, follow along with some of your favorite stars as they fight for justice to be served. Series include: Columbo, Kojak and The Rockford Files.
- Universal Monsters: Blood-sucking vampires, stitched-together monsters, and howling werewolves! From iconic monster movies to modern classics, these films are guaranteed to give you goosebumps, which include titles such as Frankenstein, Dracula and The Wolf Man.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.