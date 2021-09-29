Comcast’s Effectv Offers Sponsors Ad Availabilities on Xfinity’s X1

Effectv, the Comcast Cable ad-sales division, is offering advertisers opportunities to reach advertisers on the Xfinity X1 platform.

Features available for sponsorship on X1 include a virtual auto showroom, a career center and a hometown hub. The company is also launching a Comcast Knowledge Center, a video library focused on opportunities for continuing education.

“Brands are always looking for ways to make their message stand out,” said Pooja Midha, chief growth officer at Comcast Advertising. “Through Xfinity X1, we are able to offer Effectv clients the opportunity to reach their audience with rich, relevant brand content that goes beyond a simple TV commercial — an opportunity especially powerful for small businesses that may be struggling with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, these brands’ media investment dollars can go further with greater interactivity and impact.”

Brands that want to sponsor those X1 features can work with Mnemonic, Effectv’s creative agency, to develop campaigns.

“This opportunity is about expanding the power of TV even more,” Midha said. “Brands already invest resources to create short and long-form content for social and their websites. When this content is offered on demand and coupled with an audience driven media schedule, brands further extend their reach and the impact of their video investment.”