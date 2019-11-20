Comcast Cable’s Effectv Ad Unit Launches Agency Mnemonic

Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, launched a full-service creative agency for clients.

It also launched a self-service creative portal advertisers can access through the Effectv Ad Planner, which lets marketers plan, buy and monitor ad campaigns via their desktops.

“Making television advertising as easy-to-use as possible, and as impactful as possible, is a goal of Effectv. In fact, it’s become an increasingly important focus for the industry overall as the viewing landscape continues to change,” said Brendan Condon, chief revenue officer for Effectv, previously known as Comcast Spotlight.

“We’re already using our insights to develop smart media strategies for clients. Now we’re putting them to work in our creative strategies. Increasingly, as television becomes more data-driven and addressable, the two must go hand-in-hand,” Condon said.

Joe Alesi is executive creative director of Mnemonic. He was hired in 2018 by Spotlight to develop its creative services offering. Mnemonic will focus on developing linear TV and digital video ad campaigns for Effectv clients.

“Mnemonic’s goal, as its name suggests, is to help its advertisers tell memorable brand stories in today’s complex media environment with the support of a best-in-class creative team,” Alesi said.

Alesi is also in charge of the creative aspects of Effectv Ad Planner.

“We know that creative has been a key factor holding back small businesses from using local TV advertising. Their concerns are about the cost and creative quality,” said Alesi. “Our creative portal answers both of these. For a small investment, and literally a few minutes of their time, advertisers get a quality, broadcast-ready commercial that showcases their business.”

Advertisers also need additional creative when they target campaigns to specific audiences. It’s important to tailor messages to each group the advertiser hopes to reach.