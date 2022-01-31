Comcast Reaches New Distribution Agreement with AMC Networks

AMC Networks and Comcast Cable said they have reached a new multiyear distribution agreement.

The new deal includes continued carriage of AMC’s linear networks and extends distribution of AMC Plus, the ad-free premium content offering. The agreement also will expand the availability of AMC’s targeted streaming services, such as Acorn TV, ALLBLK, Shudder and Sundance Now, to additional platforms and devices.

“We are excited to continue and also expand our longstanding partnership with Comcast through a new agreement that includes not only continued carriage of our cable networks, but also our fast-growing targeted streaming services including AMC Plus, which was made available first to Xfinity customers,” said Josh Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks. “2022 will be the biggest year of original programming in our company’s history, and Comcast’s Xfinity customers will have a front-row seat for every second of it.”

Financial terms were not disclosed. With cord-cutting, cable network distribution revenue is growing slowly if at all. In the third quarter, AMC’s affiliate-fee revenue was $217 million, down 3.1% year over year.

“We’ve had a longstanding partnership with AMC Networks and are thrilled to continue it to provide our Xfinity customers with access to their content, including their growing library of original programming, across our industry-leading platforms,” said Rebecca Heap, senior VP, consumer products and propositions, Comcast Cable.

AMC’s linear networks are AMC, BBC America, WE tv, IFC and Sundance Channel. ■