Comcast, Imagicomm Resolve Month-Long Retrans Blackout

Comcast and Imagicomm reached a retransmission consent agreement Tuesday, ending a month-long blackout.

The deal restores WHBQ=TV, Memphis, and KAYU-TV, Spokane, to Xfinity cable subscribers.

“We’re pleased to be able to return KAYU and WHBQ to our customers through a new agreement with their owner, Imagicomm Communications, which reflects today’s evolving media marketplace and stabilizes the cost of programming for our customers,” a Comcast spokesperson said.

Imagicomm, an affiliate of cable network INSP, acquired the stations from Cox Media Group last year.

“We are pleased that we were able to reach an agreement with Comcast / Xfinity that will enable our loyal viewers to resume watching compelling Fox programming and award winning local news on their Xfinity systems in the Memphis and Spokane markets,” an Imagicomm spokesperson said.