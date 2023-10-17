Comcast, Imagicomm Resolve Month-Long Retrans Blackout
Agreement resorts stations in Memphis and Spokane
Comcast and Imagicomm reached a retransmission consent agreement Tuesday, ending a month-long blackout.
The deal restores WHBQ=TV, Memphis, and KAYU-TV, Spokane, to Xfinity cable subscribers.
“We’re pleased to be able to return KAYU and WHBQ to our customers through a new agreement with their owner, Imagicomm Communications, which reflects today’s evolving media marketplace and stabilizes the cost of programming for our customers,” a Comcast spokesperson said.
Imagicomm, an affiliate of cable network INSP, acquired the stations from Cox Media Group last year.
“We are pleased that we were able to reach an agreement with Comcast / Xfinity that will enable our loyal viewers to resume watching compelling Fox programming and award winning local news on their Xfinity systems in the Memphis and Spokane markets,” an Imagicomm spokesperson said.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.