Comcast Agrees to Distribute HBO Max to Xfinity Customers

On the day it launched, AT&T’s HBO Max reached an agreement with Comcast to distribute the new streaming service to its Xfinity customers.

Comcast was one of a handful of holdouts among HBO’s distributors as the new HBO Max neared its opening day. It also doesn’t have agreements with Roku and Amazon.

Comcast recently acquired the streaming service Xumo and its NBCUniversal unit launched Peacock in April. Comcast will likely be asking AT&T's pay-TV units to carry Peacock.

Xfinity customers will be able to access HBO Max content via the HBO Max app and the two companies will work together to bring HBO Max to the X1 cable TV platform and the Xflinity Flex broadband platform.

New customers will be able to buy HBO Max through Xfinity in the coming days.

“X1 and Flex bring our customers an unmatched depth and breadth of live, on demand and streaming entertainment, and we look forward to partnering with WarnerMedia to integrate the HBO Max app on our platforms alongside close to 200 other streaming services – all searchable with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote,” said Rebecca Heap, senior VP, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

”We’re thrilled to cap off the excitement of today’s launch by adding Comcast’s Xfinity to our roster of distributors who are now offering HBO Max to their customers,” said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution. “This deal marks another important step in the distribution of HBO Max and provides millions of Xfinity customers with access to the product.”