‘Collector’s Call’ Season Four Starts on MeTV April 2

Season four of MeTV original series Collector’s Call, about zealous collectors of pop culture memorabilia who are presented with a difficult decision to make, debuts April 2 in the 6:30 ET/PT slot. Lisa Whelchel, who played Blair on The Facts of Life, hosts.

There are 26 new episodes.

In each half-hour episode, Whelchel is joined by an expert appraiser to open the private collections, explore the goods and offer the collector a swap for something of similar value.

The season premiere features Rich Correll, who collects props and costumes from horror and sci fi movies, and the next episode showcases Steve Emerson, whose collection features both Van Halen goods and sports stuff.

Other collectors on the show this season have troves of Monkees collectibles, pinball machines, Barbie dolls and Houdini merchandise.

Collector’s Call rejoins vintage hits network MeTV’s Sunday lineup that also includes The Andy Griffith Show at 6 p.m., M*A*S*H at 7pm and 7:30pm, All In the Family 8-10, Ed Sullivan’s Rock 'n Roll Classics at 10, The Carol Burnett Show at 10:30 and The Dick Van Dyke Show at 11 and 11:30 p.m. ■