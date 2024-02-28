'Collector’s Call’ Back on MeTV April 7

The MeTV original series Collector’s Call, hosted by Lisa Whelchel and looking at some of the more intriguing pop culture collections around the nation, debuts season five Sunday, April 7.

Whelchel played Blair on The Facts of Life. In the new season, she examines collections celebrating Weird Al Yankovic, Star Wars, Pearl Jam, Bozo the Clown, pizza and Survivor, among other things.

Speaking of Survivor, Whelchel was a contestant on the show in 2012.

“I feel so fortunate to travel across the country and meet collectors with fascinating stories and a true passion for their incredible collections, which often trace back to childhood and a cherished memory,” said Whelchel. “There are many collections still out there to explore, and we are excited to continue the hunt with this brand new fifth season on MeTV!”

The show sees appraisers put a dollar value on the collections, and try to tempt the collectors with a trade–offering an item the collector will covet in exchange for a beloved item in their stash.

The season premiere sees Whelchel in New Jersey, as Stewart Berkowitz shows off his collection of TV props and costumes from the ‘60s and ‘70s. That includes Barney Fife's costume from The Andy Griffith Show, William Shatner’s Captain Kirk and Leonard Nimoy’s Spock costumes from Star Trek, and the set from The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. Expert Marcia Tysseling appraises Berkowitz’s collection, and offers him an item “she knows Stewart will lose his mind over,” according to MeTV.

The second episode looks at a collection of horror and sci-fi memorabilia, and the third checks in with a collector of Weird Al artifacts.