‘Collector’s Call’ Gets Season Four on MeTV

MeTV series Collector’s Call has been renewed for season four. The 26-episode season will air in 2023. Lisa Whelchel, who played rich girl Blair on The Facts of Life, hosts.

The show features people with giant collections of pop culture memorabilia. Professional appraisers put a value on the collection, and the owner is tempted with an offer.

Collector’s Call airs at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on Weigel’s MeTV. Season three, which began in March, features a Ghostbusters aficionado, a Looney Tunes collector, and another one focused on The Brady Bunch, among other nostalgia enthusiasts. The Ghostbusters episode is on July 10.

Guest appearances in season three include Gene Simmons from Kiss, Brady Bunch cast member Christopher Knight and Bugs Bunny voice Jeff Bergman. ■