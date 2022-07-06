‘Collector’s Call’ Gets Season Four on MeTV
By Michael Malone published
Lisa Whelchel of ‘The Facts of Life’ hosts
MeTV series Collector’s Call has been renewed for season four. The 26-episode season will air in 2023. Lisa Whelchel, who played rich girl Blair on The Facts of Life, hosts.
The show features people with giant collections of pop culture memorabilia. Professional appraisers put a value on the collection, and the owner is tempted with an offer.
Collector’s Call airs at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on Weigel’s MeTV. Season three, which began in March, features a Ghostbusters aficionado, a Looney Tunes collector, and another one focused on The Brady Bunch, among other nostalgia enthusiasts. The Ghostbusters episode is on July 10.
Guest appearances in season three include Gene Simmons from Kiss, Brady Bunch cast member Christopher Knight and Bugs Bunny voice Jeff Bergman. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.