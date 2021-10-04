Coldplay Books Residency on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'
English band begins Oct. 18 in support of new album
Coldplay will have a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS, playing Monday, Oct. 18 through Thursday, Oct. 21. The band will be playing from its new album Music of the Spheres.
On The Late Late Show, Coldplay will perform the global television debut of new song “Let Somebody Go,” with Selena Gomez, and a special performance of “Human Heart,” featuring We Are King and Jacob Collier. The band will also perform other tracks from the new album.
Coldplay came together in 1997 when Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion and Chris Martin met at University College in London. Hit songs include “Yellow,” “Clocks,” “Fix You” and “Paradise.”
Michael Malone
