Colbert to Host 2017 Emmys on CBS

Stephen Colbert, host and executive producer of The Late Show on CBS, will host the 69thPrimetime Emmys Sept. 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The live telecast, which rotates around the broadcast dial, airs on CBS. Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 2016 program, which aired on ABC.

“We’re excited to kick off the new season and celebrate the top achievements in television with Stephen Colbert as host of the Primetime Emmys,” said Jack Sussman, executive VP, specials, music and live events, CBS Entertainment. “Stephen is the ultimate master of ceremonies with award-winning creative talents, and as we’ve seen the past few months, he has a fearless passion for live television. We look forward to honoring television’s best while entertaining audiences with the creative energy and sharp comedy of Stephen Colbert.

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period,” said Colbert. “Both in person and around the globe.”

Colbert recently hosted the Kennedy Center Honors on CBS, and hosted a live election night special on Showtime.

Television Academy chairman and CEO Hayma Washington called Colbert “a formidable showman” and said the Academy is “delighted to begin working with him and the entire CBS team.”