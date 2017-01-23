Fox’s ‘24: Legacy,’ ABC’s ‘When We Rise’ to Screen at aTVfest

Hulu senior VP Peter Naylor, Shondaland head of comedy and drama Alison Eakle and Freeform VP of current programming Kelly Garrett are among the executives slated to speak at the fifth annual aTVfest in Atlanta Feb. 2-4. The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) hosts the festival.

Screenings include Fox’s 24: Legacy, ABC’s When We Rise, WGN America’s Underground, CBS’ Superior Donuts, HBO’s Animals and Amazon’s Z: The Beginning of Everything.

SCAD is honoring Jenna Elfman from ABC’s Imaginary Mary and Jennifer Morrison from ABC’s Once Upon a Time with Spotlight Awards. Christina Ricci from Z: The Beginning of Everything gets the Vanguard Award while the cast from WGN America’s Underground will receive the Cast Award for Outstanding Achievement in Television.

Panels and discussions cover pitches, post-production, VR, agents, casting, writers rooms and a host of other TV topics.