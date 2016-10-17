Stephen Colbert Live Election Special Set Up at Showtime

Stephen Colbert, host of The Late Show on CBS, takes his act to corporate sibling Showtime to host the live election special Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going To Clean Up This Shi*t? It airs at 11 p.m. Nov. 8.

Bringing his “unique comedic perspective to the anything-goes nature of premium cable, Colbert will be able to do things he’s never been able to do in this campaign,” says Showtime, such as directly quote a candidate without being bleeped. The special will feature Colbert reacting in real-time to the election results as they come in. Showtime calls it “the perfect election night destination for people who want to see all the latest news, without actually having to watch the news.”

"It'll be all the political comedy you love from my CBS show, with all the swearing and nudity you love from Showtime," said Colbert.

Airing live from The Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City with a studio audience, the one-hour program will also feature remote segments and surprise guests.

Showtime Networks is part of CBS Corp. The network mentioned the special at its TCA press tour session in August, while acknowledging it was not yet, at the time, certain to happen.