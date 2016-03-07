Jimmy Kimmel to Host 68th Primetime Emmy Awards

ABC and the Television Academy have tapped late night's Jimmy Kimmel to host the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Kimmel, host and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live, previously hosted the Emmys in 2012.

The ceremony will be broadcast live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 18.

Nominations for the Emmys will be announced July 14.

The Television Academy also announced the Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be held over two nights, Sept. 10-11.