CNBC to Re-Air ‘ExxonMobil at the Crossroads’ After Fuel Giant’s Massive Deal

CNBC will re-air its documentary on ExxonMobil with the oil and gas colossus making headlines. ExxonMobil announced this week that it will acquire the shale giant Pioneer Natural Resources in the all-stock deal with a price tag of nearly $60 billion. CNBC will air ExxonMobil at the Crossroads Thursday, October 12, at 8 p.m.

The hour-long documentary features David Faber’s “exclusive access,” the network said, to the oil fields of the Permian Basin, where ExxonMobil’s Permian production volume will more than double once the Pioneer deal closes.

“Once seen as untouchable, the company is now facing shareholder challenges over its direction and criticism that it fostered public uncertainty about global warming,” according to CNBC. “As gas prices skyrocket around the world, Faber gains unprecedented access to company executives, workers, and facilities to examine ExxonMobil’s efforts to lower its carbon emissions and find out whether the company is ready for the energy transition.”

ExxonMobil at the Crossroads premiered in June 2022.

Faber is co-anchor of Squawk on the Street and anchor and co-producer of documentaries and long-form programming at CNBC.

The deal for Pioneer Natural Resources solidifies ExxonMobil’s reliance on fossil fuel production as much of the industry turns to cleaner energy.