CNBC Names New 'Squawk on the Street' Anchors

CNBC has named Carl Quintilla and Melissa Lee the new

co-anchors of Squawk on the Street. Jim Cramer, Simon Hobbs and David Faber

will also appear as contributors on the two-hour morning show.

The group replaces former Squawk anchors Erin Burnett, who

left the network to join CNN in early May, and Mark Haines, who passed away on

May 24.

More details in the internal memo below from CNBC Senior VP

Nik Deogun:

In the world of

business news, Squawk Box and Squawk on the Street are essential

viewing for individual investors and hedge-fund managers, chief executives and

small-business owners, politicians and policy makers. These programs routinely

move markets with breaking news and penetrating interviews, using a mix of

wisdom and wit to engage viewers.

That has been the

driving force and spirit of Squawk Box

since Mark Haines captained the original ship and guided the expansion of the

Squawkfranchise with the launch of Squawk

on the Street more than five years ago.

With that spirit in

mind, it's time to introduce the next incarnation of Squawk.

I'm pleased to

announce that Carl Quintanilla, Melissa Lee, Jim Cramer, Simon Hobbs and David

Faber will now all contribute to Squawk

on the Street weekday mornings.

Matt Quayle will

steer the course for both programs as Executive Producer. Finally, I'm

announcing that Todd Bonin will move over from Squawk Box to become Supervising Producer of Squawk on the Street. Todd has done

fantastic work with Squawk Box and

I'm confident that he will team up with the tenacious and talented

Jason Gewirtz to help take Squawk on

the Street to the next level.

Please join me in

congratulating everyone on their new assignments.

Nik