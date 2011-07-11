CNBC Names New 'Squawk on the Street' Anchors
CNBC has named Carl Quintilla and Melissa Lee the new
co-anchors of Squawk on the Street. Jim Cramer, Simon Hobbs and David Faber
will also appear as contributors on the two-hour morning show.
The group replaces former Squawk anchors Erin Burnett, who
left the network to join CNN in early May, and Mark Haines, who passed away on
May 24.
Quintanilla and Lee will hosts Squawk from 9-11 a.m. with Cramer
appearing as a frequent contributor in the first hour. Hobbs will co-host the
10 a.m. hour and Faber will continue in his current role with the "Faber
Report."
Lee will continue to anchor Fast Money and Cramer will keep
hosting Mad Money. Scott Wapner, who was hosting the Fast Money Halftime Report
on an interim basis, has been named permanent host of the program.
More details in the internal memo below from CNBC Senior VP
Nik Deogun:
In the world of
business news, Squawk Box and Squawk on the Street are essential
viewing for individual investors and hedge-fund managers, chief executives and
small-business owners, politicians and policy makers. These programs routinely
move markets with breaking news and penetrating interviews, using a mix of
wisdom and wit to engage viewers.
That has been the
driving force and spirit of Squawk Box
since Mark Haines captained the original ship and guided the expansion of the
Squawkfranchise with the launch of Squawk
on the Street more than five years ago.
With that spirit in
mind, it's time to introduce the next incarnation of Squawk.
I'm pleased to
announce that Carl Quintanilla, Melissa Lee, Jim Cramer, Simon Hobbs and David
Faber will now all contribute to Squawk
on the Street weekday mornings.
Melissa and Carl will
host from 9-11am, with Jim Cramer as a frequent contributor from 9-10am. Simon
Hobbs, who has done a tremendous job on Squawk on the Street, will co-host the 10am hour every day
with Melissa and Carl. David Faber will continue in his current role on Squawk on the Street with the "Faber
Report."
Melissa will continue
to anchor Fast Money at
5pm, and Jim will keep hosting Mad
Money w/Jim Cramer at 6pm.
Scott Wapner, who has
done an excellent job with the Fast
Money Halftime Report during this interim period, will host that
program.
Matt Quayle will
steer the course for both programs as Executive Producer. Finally, I'm
announcing that Todd Bonin will move over from Squawk Box to become Supervising Producer of Squawk on the Street. Todd has done
fantastic work with Squawk Box and
I'm confident that he will team up with the tenacious and talented
Jason Gewirtz to help take Squawk on
the Street to the next level.
Please join me in
congratulating everyone on their new assignments.
Nik
