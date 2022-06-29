Clinch Makes Deal With IAS Giving Advertisers Verification Services

Ad server Clinch said it made a deal with Integral Ad Science that gives advertisers using Clinch's Flight Control campaign management platform access to IAS verification services across display and video campaigns.

The integration will enable advertisers to launch campaigns fasters and maximize media efficiency, the companies said.

“Operational efficiency across all facets of our platform is a core focus here at Clinch, both from the perspective of the advertisers and the platforms and proxies we work with,” said Adi Raz, Clinch’s head of product. “Integrating IAS’s verification services directly into our platform and automating the tag wrapping process aligns with this focus and makes our technology even more approachable and easy to use.”

Also: Clinch Working With LG Ads To Enable Creative Optimization

Instead of manually applying IAS’s measurement to each creative ad tag, Clinch advertisers can use automated tag wrapping to decrease setup time and minimize human error.

“Our automated tag solution solves a critical industry challenge that many of the world’s largest brands face of ensuring media quality while launching campaigns quickly,” said Tony Marlow, CMO, Integral Ad Science. “By partnering with Clinch to expand our automated tag solution, we will make it even easier for advertisers to target their spend on quality impressions as we continue to support a brand-safe digital ad ecosystem.” ■