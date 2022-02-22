Clinch Launches Flight Control To Run Campaigns Across Platforms

Clinch, an ad tech company that uses artificial intelligence to personalize campaigns, said it launched Flight Control, a platform aimed at making managing complex campaigns easier for advertisers and media buyers.

Flight Control has already been integrated by The Trade Desk, DV360, LG Ads Solutions, Facebook, Outfront and LiveRamp.

The platform enables advertisers to unify personalized campaigns across multiple channels in one platform that is capable of managing strategy, planning, creative, trafficking, mid-campaign and post-campaign analytics, the company said.

“Flight Control is a representation of what Clinch has always sought to do with creative personalization from the client perspective, which is to simplify the logic-building that enables successful DCO campaigns across all channels,” said Oz Etzioni, CEO of Clinch. “It’s no secret that until now, the process of planning, activating and then measuring campaign performance has introduced almost as much friction into campaigns as it is intended to solve.”

By automating all channel specific workflows into one visual framework, Flight Control removes the need for technical expertise or silos for channels like CTV, OTT, programmatic, social, native and digital out-of-home. By handling all channels and phases of a campaign in one system, Flight Control eliminates delays and errors and provides unprecedented real-time analytics and predictive modeling to improve campaign performance from launch through campaign end.

“As Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO) continues to change the media landscape at a breakneck pace, we see Clinch as a standout for their focus on constant innovation to meet the demands of the market and our clients,” said Amy Thorne, executive VP, performance creative business lead at Merkle, one company using Flight Control alongside Clinch’s Smart Ad Serving product.

"To date, the industry has really been missing an intuitive UI to create, manage and maintain DCO campaigns across all paid media channels. We're thrilled to be the first agency to pilot Clinch's new Flight Control interface and see it as a major evolutionary tool that will take agency enablement to the next level. Flight Control is the game changer we've been waiting for," Thorne said.