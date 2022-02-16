Clinch Working With LG Ads To Enable Creative Optimization

Clinch, which uses artificial intelligence to personalize ad experiences, said it is working with LG Ads Solutions to enable dynamic creative optimization in connected TV.

LG Ads Solutions uses data from smart TVs to create audience segments and guarantee outcomes on media buys. Clinch enables creative automation, ad delivery, distribution as well as creative optimization. Ads can also be triggered based on events such as weather activity or sports scores.

“Our partnership marks another milestone in our ongoing evolution toward the future of omnichannel innovation,” said Oz Etzioni, CEO at Clinch. “We’re taking many of the same principles that drive success in digital and applying them to CTV.”

Also: LG Ads Solutions Guarantees Outcomes for Ads on CTV

Clinch said its decisioning engine is powered by machine learning algorithms that treat every impression like a small experiment. These experiments uncover unique dimensions of engagement data that are analyzed and converted into actionable insights that help optimize CTV campaigns.

For example, for a quick-service-restaurant) campaign Clinch’s dynamic creative optimization feature can dynamically update the creatives to include the location of the nearest restaurant to the viewer.

“We’re deeply invested in next-generation solutions that balance data-driven advertising and superior user experience, a sentiment we share with our advertisers,” said Ashish Baldua, chief product officer for LG Ads Solutions. “Our partnership with Clinch supports this commitment and is well positioned to meet the current needs of our business and clients, while future-proofing our advertising technology stack.” ■