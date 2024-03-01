Cleveland Cavalier Games To Air On Nexstar, Tegna, CMG Stations

Donovan Mitchell (45) and the Cavs will be on the air in Ohio

Gray Television, which will air a package of five Cleveland Cavalier basketball games on two Ohio stations this season, said it made deals with Nexstar Media Group, Cox Media Group and Tegna to put the games on additional stations in Ohio.

The move is the latest in a series following an agreement between the National Basketball Association and Diamond Sports Group, the bankrupt owner of the Bally regional sports networks, to increase reach by shifting telecasts to broadcast from cable.

NBA teams have made similar arrangements in markets including Milwaukee, Dallas, New Orleans and Los Angeles.

Gray’s WUAB in Cleveland and WXIX in Cincinnati will air the five games starting March 8 when the Cavs take on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In Columbia Tegna will air two games on WBNS’s primary channel and another game on digital channel 10.2, which usually carries MeTV programming.

In Dayton, Nexstar’s WBDT will air three games, while CMG’s WHIO airs two on digital channel 7.2.

In the Wheeling, West Virginia-Steubenville, Ohio, market, Nexstar’s WTRF will air all five games on digital channel 7.2.

In Youngstown, Nexstar’s WYTV will air all five games on digital channel 32.2.

The five games will not appear on Bally Sports Ohio.

“We are excited to share that in addition to airing these five games on Gray’s WUAB in Cleveland and WXIX in Cincinnati, Gray has partnered with local television broadcasters to expand the coverage of Cavaliers basketball throughout the region,” said Matt Moran, senior managing VP for Gray Television.

“These agreements will offer an exceptional viewing experience with unparalleled reach. This is a significant victory for the Cavaliers and sports fans throughout the region,” Moran said.