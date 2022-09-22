Circle City Broadcasting Launches College-Level News Production Program

DuJuan McCoy, owner, president and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting, is behind the Multicultural Media Producing Program (MMPP), a one-year certificate program at Ivy Tech Community College (Indianapolis) focused on producing local news. The program is a partnership between the DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation, Circle City Broadcasting and JP Morgan Chase Foundation.

MMPP is open to students of all backgrounds but will focus on ensuring multicultural and underserved individuals have access to it. The program will primarily focus on newscast producing but will also offer instruction in general television production. Students will receive support and hands-on experience with Circle City Broadcasting.

“We believe this program can grow to be one of the most effective means to introduce more diverse individuals into the leadership ranks in newsrooms across America while impacting communities by offering varied perspectives on how news is delivered and presented and produced,” the partners said. “We believe that this program can become a model for other colleges and broadcasting companies in America.”

MMPP starts in January with 20 students. The program is designed to deliver “highly trained producers to enter the news producing workforce in America,” the partners said. They note that newsroom leadership often comes from the producer ranks.

The DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation will provide scholarships for the program based on need. Charles Gidney, department chair for communication and social sciences at Ivy Tech Community College, will lead the program. Gidney’s local TV experience includes WGN Chicago, WFLD Chicago and WXIN Indianapolis.

Circle City owns WISH-WNDY Indianapolis, and plans to launch Multicultural News Network, though no launch date has been shared. News leaders at the company will become adjunct professors in the program.

“Producing is a wonderful way for diverse candidates to work their way into newsrooms where multiculturalism is needed now more than ever,” the partners added. “Today’s audiences want news and content that more accurately reflect their communities. News producers are the individuals who can truly impact that outcome through their own cultural identity and background.”

Circle City added, “It is of the utmost importance to train today’s students to become tomorrow’s television news producers.” ■