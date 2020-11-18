Cox, DuJuan McCoy Team On Multicultural News Network

DuJuan McCoy, CEO and owner of Circle City Broadcasting, has teamed up with Cox Media to launch the Multicultural News Network (MNN).

(Image credit: MNN)

The network, which is scheduled to launch second quarter 2021 is billed as "an unbiased national forum for the voices of America’s underserved multicultural communities."

McCoy said it will be a national cable network "just like CNN and Fox News."



The launch comes amidst a national reckoning about the country's historic treatment of Blacks and other minorities and how that inequality needs to be addressed.



MNN will include live daily news serving diverse communities, which includes "Blacks, Hispanics, LGBTQ communities, Asians, Native Americans, people of Middle Eastern descent, and others.



The network will be based in Indianapolis, co-located with Circle City's WISH-TV. McCoy will be chairman and CEO of the network and anticipates opening bureaus around the country.



“We believe MNN will change the way Americans view news while providing a national platform for many underserved, diverse communities that are voiceless in America’s current national news media landscape."



"CMG strongly supports increasing diversity in media and providing authentic, unbiased platforms for underserved voices to be heard," said CMG chairman Steve Pruett.