McCoy, Hanson Join NAB TV Board

The National Association of Broadcasters has appointed two new members to its TV board. While most members are elected, there are some appointed positions as well.



NAB said Thursday (Aug. 13) that TV Board chair Emily Barr had tapped Rebecca Hanson, EVP and general counsel for HC2 Broadcasting, and DuJuan McCoy, who runs Circle City Broadcasting, for the TV board, effective immediately.

Hanson is replacing Kim Guthrie of Cox and DuJuan is filling a vacant at-large seat.

(Image credit: NAB)

Hanson is former head of policy for Sinclair in Washington and, before that, advised the FCC on its broadcast spectrum incentive auction.

McCoy owns Circle City Broadcasting (WISH-TV and WNDY Indianapolis) and was co-founder of Bayou City Broadcasting. His resume also includes work for Sinclair as well as Capitol Broadcasting and Fox TV Stations. McCoy is also on the board of NABLF, the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters (NABOB) and the Broadcasters Foundation of America (BFA).