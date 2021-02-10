Circle City Adds Diya TV in Indianapolis

Circle City Broadcasting has launched Diya TV on a broadcast digital subchannel of its WISH-TV Indianapolis.



Diya TV is targeted to Indian American and South Asian audiences in the U.S. with news in English, Hindi and Punjabi.



"The South Asian community is a growing, yet underserved community in media in the Indianapolis DMA,” said Circle City president DuJuan McCoy.



"We are grateful to partner with WISH-TV to bring Diya TV to Indianapolis,” said Diya TV CEO Ravi Kapur said in a statement. “The Indian American population is the second largest immigrant group in the state of Indiana, and we intend to bring a vibrant mix of local, national, and international programming to one of America’s fastest growing demographics."



Diya TV is available on subchannel 8.4.