Raymond Brune Joins WISH-TV Indianapolis

Raymond J. Brune has been named senior executive producer of news and programming for Circle City Broadcasting's WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Brune brings a full resume of news programming experience, including VP and executive producer, news, for E! Networks; executive producer for ABC's Good Morning America Sunday and World News Now; and VP and general manager of Fox Sports.

His station experience includes morning news at powerhouse KTLA Los Angeles.

Brune said he welcomed the opportunity to work at a "growing, progressive company."

Brune's network experience should come in handy since part of that growth is a new multicultural news network that Circle City president DuJuan McCoy and Cox are launching and whose headquarters will be co-located with WISH-TV.

“I am extremely happy to have Ray join our team,” said McCoy. “His wealth of experience in many facets of the news and talent business will be invaluable for WISH-TV and our many platforms.”