Fates & Fortunes

Broadcast TV

Ken Murphy, director, sales, WXXA Albany, N.Y., appointed station manager/VP, sales, WDWB Detroit.

Cable TV

At Time Warner Cable, New York: John Brown III, manager, engineering, Hudson Valley region, promoted to director; Ruth Ann Wynter, manager, human resources, promoted to director.

Ken Miller, director, accounting, Time Warner Cable, Denver, named controller, national division.

Programming

Larry W. Jones, executive VP, TV Land and Nick at Nite, New York, promoted to president.

Ryan O'Hara, senior VP, business development and strategic planning, upped to chief operating officer, TVG Network, Los Angeles.

Bob Ayars, VP, operations, Comcast SportsNet, Philadelphia, named VP, technical operations.

Jamie Weissenborn, consultant, sales, marketing and revenue, International Networks group, Sony Pictures Television International, Culver City, Calif., named VP, global advertising sales.

At TV One, Lanham, Md.: Michelle Rice, northeast regional VP, affiliate relations and national accounts, InDemand, New York, named VP, distribution strategy and operations; John Fant, director, operations, Speed Channel, Charlotte, N.C., named director, operations; Eric Claytor, regional account executive/ outreach director, Construction News Service, Denver, named affiliate sales account manager.

At National Geographic Channel, Washington: Laura Galietta, VP, strategic partnerships and promotions, Turner Broadcasting/Turner Classic Movies, New York, joins as VP, consumer marketing; Bridget Whalen, director, development, Michael Hoff Productions Inc., San Francisco, added as director, development; Alanna Zahn, publicist, National Geographic Society, Washington, named senior publicist.

Richard Cusick, VP, business development and strategic planning, TV Guide, Los Angeles, upped to senior VP.

Bill Borson, senior VP, production, Fox Sports Net, Los Angeles, appointed VP, programming and production, New England Sports Network, Boston.

At Fox Sports Net South, Atlanta: Jon Cohen, local sales manager, named national sales manager; Brandon Howell, account executive, named local sales manager.

Gunn Isarankura, chief engineer, technical design, NY1 News, New York, promoted to director.

Bernard Gershon, VP/general manager, ABCNews.com, New York, named senior VP/general manager, ABC News Digital Media Group, New York.

Journalism

Kelly Cobiella, freelance reporter, CBS News/CBS Newspath, named CBS News correspondent, CBS News/CBS Newspath, New York.

Laura Okmin, sideline announcer, college football and the Atlanta Hawks, part-time anchor, Southern Sports Report, Fox Sports Net South, Atlanta, named fulltime anchor/reporter, Southern Sports Report.

Anne Hutchinson, sports reporter/anchor, WFTS Tampa, Fla., named weekend sports anchor, KSTP St. Paul, Minn.

Advertising/Marketing/PR

Barbara Griffin, VP, image management group, Turner Broadcasting System Inc., Atlanta, promoted to senior VP.

Marea Battle, publicist, CNN,

Atlanta, promoted to senior publicist.

Laura Schooler, public relations consultant, national sales and marketing division, Clear Channel Entertainment, New York, named associate director, marketing, entertainment and media practice/managing editor, PwC Global Entertainment & Media Outlook, PricewaterhouseCoopers, New York.

Technology

At Network Electronics, Salt Lake City: Mitchell T. Hayden, senior product manager for Thomson/Grass Valley Group, Salt Lake City, named VP, technical sales and services; Russ Ence, human resources manager, Thomson Inc., Salt Lake City, named office manager.

Allied Fields

Stuart N. Brotman, president, Stuart N. Brotman Communications, Lexington, Mass., appointed president, The Museum of Television & Radio, New York.

Darlene Nipper, chief operating officer, National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, Arlington, Va., named executive director, BET Foundation, Washington.

Vickie Newton, anchor/reporter, KMOV St. Louis, appointed regional director, National Association of Black Journalists, St. Louis.

Jackie Forrest, Midstream Technologies, director, national sales, Los Angeles, appointed director, strategic sales development, TVN Entertainment, Los Angeles.

Todd Chanko, director, CNBC Enterprises, CNBC, New York, named media analyst, Jupiter Research, New York.

Raymond J. Brune, VP/executive producer, news, E! Networks, Los Angeles, launches Jagger International, Los Angeles.

Ed Desser, director of broadcasting, executive producer/VP/GM, NBA entertainment, NBA, New York, named executive VP, strategic planning and business development.