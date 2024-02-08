Cineverse’s EntrepreneurTV Channel Makes Debut On Sling Freestream

Cineverse said that its new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel EntrepreneurTV is making its debut on Sling Freestream .

Cineverse teamed with Entrepreneur Media LLC, publisher of Entrepreneur magazine, to create the channel.

The channel will be available on more streaming platform in the near future, Cineverse said.

“Our partnership with Entrepreneur to bring this lifestyle channel to life is a great opportunity to develop a unique channel programmed around useful information and proven advice,” said Marc Rashba, executive VP, partnerships at Cineverse. “EntrepreneurTV provides valuable content tapping into the growing interest and fascination around start-up businesses and entrepreneurship, and we are excited for its debut with Sling, with more to be announced in coming months.”

Programming on EntrepreneurTV includes Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, Start Up and Tech Talk.

“Entrepreneur Media’s mission is to help people start, build and grow their businesses, and we know there are millions of entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs at home watching television,” said Bill Shaw, president of Entrepreneur Media. “Through this partnership with Cineverse, we can inspire, educate and entertain many more people, and help them pursue their dreams.”

Sling Freestream already carried Cineverse channels including AsianCrush, Comedy Dynamics, Crime Hunters, Docurama, Dove Channel, Midnight Pulp, Real Madrid TV, RetroCrush, Sreambox TV, So…Real and The Bob Ross Channel.

Entrepreneur runs on Cineverse’s Matchpoint technology platform.