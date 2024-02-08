Cineverse’s EntrepreneurTV Channel Makes Debut On Sling Freestream
More distribution expected soon
Cineverse said that its new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel EntrepreneurTV is making its debut on Sling Freestream.
Cineverse teamed with Entrepreneur Media LLC, publisher of Entrepreneur magazine, to create the channel.
The channel will be available on more streaming platform in the near future, Cineverse said.
“Our partnership with Entrepreneur to bring this lifestyle channel to life is a great opportunity to develop a unique channel programmed around useful information and proven advice,” said Marc Rashba, executive VP, partnerships at Cineverse. “EntrepreneurTV provides valuable content tapping into the growing interest and fascination around start-up businesses and entrepreneurship, and we are excited for its debut with Sling, with more to be announced in coming months.”
Programming on EntrepreneurTV includes Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, Start Up and Tech Talk.
“Entrepreneur Media’s mission is to help people start, build and grow their businesses, and we know there are millions of entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs at home watching television,” said Bill Shaw, president of Entrepreneur Media. “Through this partnership with Cineverse, we can inspire, educate and entertain many more people, and help them pursue their dreams.”
Sling Freestream already carried Cineverse channels including AsianCrush, Comedy Dynamics, Crime Hunters, Docurama, Dove Channel, Midnight Pulp, Real Madrid TV, RetroCrush, Sreambox TV, So…Real and The Bob Ross Channel.
Entrepreneur runs on Cineverse’s Matchpoint technology platform.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.