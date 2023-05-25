Cineverse Lands ‘Crime Hunters’ Channel on Sling Freestream

Cineverse, known until recently as Cinedigm, said it reached a new distribution agreement with Sling Freestream, which will carry Cineverse’s Crime Hunters free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel.

Sling Freestream, launched in February by Dish Network’s streaming unit, already carries a number of Cineverse channels including Midnight Pulp, AsianCrush, Screambox TV, The Bob Ross Channel, RetroCrush, Comedy Dynamics, Real Madrid TV. So … Readl, Dove Channel and Docurama.

Crime Hunters, launched in 2022 features true crime programming including The New Detectives, The FBI Files and Interview with a Murderer.

“The appetite for true crime and paranormal programs is incredibly strong,” Cineverse Networks executive VP and general manager David Chu said. “This new partnership with Sling Freestream is an opportunity to expand the total audience of our owned-and-operated channels as we continue to execute on our strategy of expanding the reach of our portfolio of FAST channels.”

The channel has been available as part of the company’s Cineverse omnibus streaming service. The agreement with Freestream marks the first time it is available as a stand alone channel on a third-party platform, Cineverse said.

“We’re delighted to add more mystery content to Sling Freestream with the Crime Hunters channel,” Gary Schanman, group president, Sling TV, said. “Sling Freestream has a robust lineup of more than 370 channels that, in addition to mystery shows, feature sports, entertainment and news, all for free with no credit card or account required.”