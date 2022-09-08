Cinedigm Using Katch To Help Streamers Navigate Cineverse

Cinedigm said it is working with Katch to help viewers find things they want to watch in the Cineverse, Cinedigm's new platform that serves as a hub for its genre-driven streaming properties.

The Cineverse is the first platform to try to integrate Katch’s Genomic trait data to enhance content discovery.

"Content discovery is at the heart of Cineverse, and it is our aim to redefine the user experience by improving how audiences discover television entertainment that better suits their interests and caters to their needs," said Tony Huidor, chief technology & product officer at Cinedigm.

"We are excited to lead the way in utilizing Katch’s Media Genome to enhance content discovery and look forward to rolling out other forthcoming enhancements such as an integrated loyalty program, digital rewards, and collectible NFTs,” Huidor said. “Our partnership with Katch will help us change how our viewers discover new movies in the same way that Pandora significantly changed the music industry by enabling listeners to more easily discover music that perfectly matched their music tastes."

Using Katch’s Genomic Traits Cinedigm will be able to program collections of content that are far more accurate and thematically cohesive than those programmed by most streaming services. Content across a variety of genres can be linked together via their shared Genomic Traits, enabling Cineverse users to discover new films or series that more accurately reflect their interests and tastes.

Additionally, Katch’s proprietary data and analytics provide streaming platforms with actionable programming insights into why certain film and TV series are connecting with different audiences.

"We continue to build upon our work with major streaming platforms and studios to create a more emotional connection with audiences through taste-based programming and marketing insights,” said John Dicconson, chief commercial officer at Katch. “We are thrilled to be working with Cinedigm to help revolutionize the video viewing experience by aiding in the discovery of fresh new content through the use of our Media Genome." ■