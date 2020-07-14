Cinedigm, TwentyOne14 Set Multi-Cultural Streaming Net

'Comedians & Cocktails' could be one of the series on the new service

Cinedigm said it plans to launch a new urban multicultural entertainment and lifestyle network with Quincy Newell’s TwentyOne14 Media in the first quarter of 2021.

The network, which has not yet been named, will be available in the U.S. on linear and ad-supported VOD platforms.

Quincy Newell (Image credit: TwentyOne14)

Cinedigm said the network will focus on curating and showcasing programming that is authentic, diverse and inclusive, featuring African American, Latinx, Indigenous, and Asian American artists.

The channel will be targeting a 21-45 adult multicultural audience.

“I’m excited to join forces with Cinedigm to create a network where diverse voices are supported and filmmakers of color are encouraged to continue telling stories that offer a rich and more complete portrayal of the world around us,” said Newell, CEO of TwentyOne14 Media.

“My ultimate mission is to create a network rooted in authenticity and inclusiveness, where we can move culture forward and create a cross-cultural connection. We are stronger together,” said Newell, who spent 30 years at UrbanWorks Entertainment, Vivendi Distribution, Codeblack Entertainment and Lionsgate before launching TwentyOne14.

Newell said his goal is to have Comedians & Cocktails, a series he recently produced, be one of the shows that appears on the new service.

Cinedigm currently distributes its channels to more than 670 million devices globally on all major OTT and streaming platforms including Amazon, Samsung, Vizio, Tubi, Xumo, Comcast Xfinity, and dozens more.

“We are excited to support Quincy and TwentyOne14's mission to bring diverse voices to audiences at scale,” said Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Networks. “Quincy and the team's impeccable record of creating compelling, authentic, and inclusive programming combined with their deep expertise on streaming, makes them the perfect partner to launch this endeavor.”