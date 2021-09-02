Cinedigm Swings to $15 Million Net Income in First Quarter

Cinedigm said it recorded a profit in its fiscal first quarter, reversing a loss a year ago as revenues for its subscription and ad supported streaming channels increased.

According to the company's preliminary results, net income was $5 million, or 3 cents a share, compared to a net loss of $19.9 million, or 21 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 149% to $15 million.

Streaming channel revenue increased 181% from a year ago, with ad supported streaming channel revenues up 301% and subscription streaming revenues up 88%.

Streaming minutes were up 18% to 1.37 billion in the quarter. Total subscribers were up 6% to 679,000.

"We're in a great position. Our streaming revenues increased 181% this quarter and we have a very strong balance sheet having paid down all remaining Company debt shortly after quarter end. There is an enormous opportunity for Cinedigm to continue this rapid growth, all supported by an exceptional management team that we continue to enhance," said CEO Chris McGurk.

During the quarter, the company acquired Indian tech company FoundationTV, announced plans to launch The Elvis Presley Channel and agreed to help boost distribution of The Country Network.