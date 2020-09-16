Cinedigm Signs Streaming Deal with Corus’ Nelvana

'Rescue Heroes' is one of the Nelvana shows Cinedigm will be streaming

Cinedigm said it signed a multi-year deal to stream children’s content in the U.S. from Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana.

52 hours of popular Nelvana shows including Babar, Braceface, Pippi Longstocking, Rescue Heroes and Maggie and the Ferocious Beast will appear on Cinedigm’s Dove Channel and CONtv.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Nelvana by adding beloved series which have entertained and engaged multiple generations over the years to Cinedigm’s Digital Networks,” said Yolanda Macias, executive VP of acquisitions. “Through our broad reaching Dove and CONtv Channels, we are excited to broaden Nelvana’s distribution of these well-known programs and help bring them to both long-time fans and new audiences alike.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“As viewing habits continue to shift, we recognize the importance of making our content available on multiple digital platforms,” said Mellany Masterson, head of Nelvana Enterprises. “Our continued partnership with Cinedigm and their streaming platforms allows us to further expand our reach so that both kids and their families can enjoy many of our beloved titles from our award-winning library.”