Cindy Hsu Named Anchor of WCBS New York 9 A.M. Newscast

Cindy Hsu will anchor the WCBS New York 9 a.m. news when it debuts Monday, September 12. Hsu has been at WCBS for 30 years. She anchors weekend newscasts and is a reporter on weekdays.

The newscasts anchored by Hsu will be simulcast on WCBS and streaming platform CBS News New York from 9:00-9:30. From 9:30-10 a.m., the newscast will continue exclusively on CBS News New York.

"Cindy will be much more than the anchor of our 9 a.m. newscasts," said Sarah Burke, VP and news director of WCBS. "Her heart and soul and three decades of experience reporting in the Tri-State area will be on full display each morning. The newscast will distinguish itself by going beyond the headlines of the day and putting a spotlight on organizations and people who are effecting positive change in our communities. We will also address topics that are near and dear to Cindy, including mental health awareness, education, childcare, adoption and seniors."

Several CBS-owned stations are adding weekday 9 a.m. newscasts next month, leading into a half-hour of The Drew Barrymore Show at 9:30.

"I am excited to embrace this opportunity to support and anchor a new daily newscast that reflects my values and passions, first and foremost as a community journalist, and also as a mother, dog mom and healthcare advocate," Hsu said. "I want to thank [WCBS president and general manager] Johnny Green, Sarah Burke and all of my wonderful and talented colleagues for everything they do to make my time at CBS New York so enjoyable and meaningful."

Hsu has been president of the New York chapter of the Asian American Journalists Association. ■