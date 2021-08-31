Sarah Burke Named VP/News Director at WCBS-WLNY New York

Sarah Burke (Image credit: WCBS-WLNY)

Sarah Burke has been named VP and news director at WCBS-WLNY New York. She comes from WLS Chicago, where she is assistant news director. She starts in New York Sept. 27.

Burke spent 12 years within the CBS Stations group, including nearly two years at WCBS-WLNY. She was executive producer of the 11 p.m. news at WCBS, and 9 p.m. news at WLNY, from September 2011 to April 2013. She then was named assistant news director at WBZ Boston, and was acting news director for six months in 2014.

"From executive producing coverage of Superstorm Sandy and the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School during her previous stint at CBS New York, to playing a significant role in WBZ's Peabody Award-winning coverage of the Boston Marathon bombing, an event that took place on her first day on the job, Sarah has demonstrated outstanding leadership, poise and a commitment to delivering high-quality journalism," said Johnny Green, president and general manager of CBS New York. "We look forward to welcoming her back to CBS New York, and having her work with our talented news team to drive growth across our broadcast, streaming and digital platforms."

Burke spent close to 10 years at KCNC Denver, where she reached executive producer of the 10 p.m. news. She has also worked at KMGH Denver, WXIN Indianapolis and WGN Chicago.

"It is a personal and professional thrill for me to return to CBS New York," Burke said. "I have many fond memories of working with the tremendous team at WCBS while we covered important stories. It will be great to reunite with my esteemed colleagues and meet new team members who have come on board since I moved to Boston. I am excited to get started, provide leadership and work collaboratively to create a positive, innovative workplace culture as we all work together to serve the Tri-State area."