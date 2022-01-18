Chuck D Hosts ‘Story of Hip-Hop’ on PBS

Chuck D will host the four-part PBS series The Story of Hip-Hop with Chuck D (working title). It premieres in the fall. Chuck D, co-founder of Public Enemy, developed the series with his manager Lorrie Boula. PBS and BBC Studios are behind the project.

PBS also announced that kids series Arthur marks its 25th anniversary with a marathon, including four new episodes. Featuring more than 250 episodes, the marathon happens on PBS Kids February 16-21. The new episodes air February 21.

New children’s series Work It Out Wombats! begins winter 2023. Malik, Zadie, and Zeke are three creative marsupial siblings who live with their grandmother in her treehouse apartment complex. The trio will demonstrate computational thinking for preschoolers, a way of thinking that enables them to solve problems, express themselves and accomplish tasks using the practices, processes and ideas at the core of computer science.

Great Performances offers a look inside the Broadway revival of Company May 27 in Broadway’s Best. Stephen Sondheim and George Furth are behind the play.

Also in May is One Day in March (working title), a documentary about the murder of eight people, including six women of Asian descent, at spas in Atlanta last year.

Sir David Attenborough hosts five-part The Green Planet, beginning July 6. The series is about Earth’s biodiversity, “told through the fascinating story of plants.”

In the fall, PBS and WETA debut documentary series Making Black America: Through the Grapevine. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. hosts and executive produces the four-part series about Black Americans fighting segregation to establish social, political and economic success.

PBS debuts podcasts based on YouTube series It’s Lit! in February and Eons in March. ■