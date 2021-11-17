Christmas Commercialization: Mirriad Tech Puts Ads in Hallmark Holiday Films

In-video advertising company Mirriad said it is working with Hallmark Cards’ Crown Media, putting commercial messages in the content of Hallmark Channel programming, including the network’s upcoming Countdown to Christmas.

The companies said they’ve already run more than dozen campaigns since 2021 with advertisers in categories including financial services, consumer packaged goods, fast-moving consumer goods, direct to consumer, auto, delivery services, liquor and retail.

The in-content ad capability has attracted new advertisers to Crown Media and provides extra value to existing clients, the companies said.

“Our partnership with Crown Media has accelerated quickly to include so many leading brands, which proves the growing demand for in-content advertising,” said Mark Melvin, executive VP Sales and Brand Partnerships U.S. at Mirriad. “Brands are seeking new solutions to contextually target their consumers in a seamless and authentic way. We’re seeing massive brand interest for quality programming, such as Hallmark’s original movies.”

As Christmas approaches, Hallmark Channel’s ratings swell, making it very attractive to advertisers, particularly those looking to sell holiday themed products. Some advertisers are likely to want their messages conveyed amid the Christmas cheer.

"We’re always looking for new technology that will enable our marketing partners to incorporate their brand messages into our programming and reach viewers in an organic way that optimizes impact,” said Chris Ward, senior VP of Midwest Ad Sales at Crown Media. “Through our partnership with Mirriad, we have quickly surpassed seven figures in incremental revenue. We’re excited to expand our partnership and enable advertisers to leverage this newly unlocked inventory during the holiday season – the most popular, highest-rated time of the year on our channels.”

Mirriad said its Academy Award winning patented technology uses artificial intelligence and computer vision technology to dynamically insert products and graphics into content after that content has been produced.

Mirriad said the in-content ads can improve the viewer experience by limiting commercial interruptions. ■