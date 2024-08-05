Christa Robinson, CBS News and Stations EVP of Comms, Leaving Company

Christa Robinson, executive VP of communications at CBS News and Stations, is departing the company where she has spent almost nine years. In a memo to colleagues, she said she will leave “in the coming weeks as part of the CBS News leadership changes.”

Robinson was chief communications officer at Tribune when she made the move to CBS News late in 2015. Before Tribune, she led communications at CNN and its global networks for more than a decade. Robinson had also been director of communications for the White House Domestic Policy Council in the Clinton administration, from 1994 to 1999.

Robinson said in her memo, “Given the challenges facing the news industry, there are few things more important than supporting the critical work of journalists in today’s world. I’m extremely proud of the prominent role our team has played in elevating and amplifying CBS News and Stations’ journalism, charting our digital future, and all that we have accomplished together. You can be sure that I’ll be rooting for you and cheering you on always.”

In his own memo, Chris Ender, executive VP of CBS Network Communications, said: “I’ve had the privilege to work with Christa for nearly a decade. At every turn, she has stood out as the fiercest and most passionate voice for CBS News. She has been a nonstop champion for the brand, the broadcasts, the business — and all the people behind it, especially her team.”