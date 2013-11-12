Tribune Taps Christa Robinson As Communications Chief

Christa Robinson was named chief communications officer at Tribune, the company announced on Monday.

Robinson, who previously headed communications at CNN Worldwide, will start immediately, reporting to Tribune President and CEO Peter Liguori.

"Christa brings a depth of experience in media, corporate communications and government affairs that will be vital in this new role," said Liguori. "I am delighted to have her join our senior management team as we gear up for a transformative 2014 at Tribune."

While at CNN, Robinson oversaw communications and public relations across all CNN Networks and digital platforms. She joined the news network in 1999. Prior to CNN, she served as director of communications at the Clinton White House.

"I am thrilled to be joining Tribune's management team during this dynamic period," said Robinson. "The strength of the company's legacy media brands, combined with the expansion of broadcasting and new content initiatives, create a tremendous opportunity to position Tribune for its next successful chapter."