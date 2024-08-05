Adrienne Roark, Jennifer Mitchell Increase Roles at CBS News and Stations

CBS News and Stations has introduced what it calls “a new editorial leadership structure,” with Adrienne Roark, who has been president, content development and integration, CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, and Jennifer Mitchell, who had been president, CBS Stations (West Coast-Midwest), expanding their roles.

Roark has been named president of editorial and newsgathering for CBS News and Stations, and will lead teams in the field and across newsrooms to drive the daily network news “content engine,” in CBS’s words, including correspondents, assignment desks, bureaus, booking teams, standards and practices, the Super Desk central newsgathering and storytelling platform and CBS News Radio. She will continue to lead the CBS Local News Innovation Lab in Dallas-Fort Worth, the Centers of Excellence built around data journalism, weather and specialized beats/units, WCBS-WLNY New York and WBZ-WSBK Boston.

Roark will assume CBS News’ editorial leadership responsibilities that had been held by Ingrid Ciprián-Matthews, who had been president of CBS News and transitioned into a new role as CBS’s senior editorial adviser.

Mitchell will become president of stations and digital for CBS News and Stations, and will assume primary responsibility for CBS Stations, as well as the division’s local and national digital properties. She will oversee 23 of the 27 CBS-owned stations, including seven stations in the east that had been led by Roark.

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter as we write the future of CBS News and Stations. Our journalists and team members across the division are working together more collaboratively and efficiently to drive impact across all of our shows and streams,” said Wendy McMahon, president and CEO, CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures. “I have great confidence in the team we are assembling, beginning with Adrienne and Jennifer, who are terrific partners and inspirational, aspirational and empathetic leaders. This structure is designed to support and build our next-generation news organization. By working with our talented teams in every newsroom, each of these leaders will enhance our coverage and better position us for the future.”

McMahon also announced that Alvin Patrick, executive producer of the CBS News Race and Culture Unit, Patrick will expand his oversight of original long-form programming for CBS News digital and streaming properties, including CBS News 24/7 and Paramount Plus, to include specials and documentaries for platforms across CBS News, Stations and Media Ventures.

Roark announced that day-to-day editorial newsgathering across CBS News and Stations will be led by longtime CBS News executive Terri Stewart, who assumes expanded responsibilities as senior VP of newsgathering, and Wendy Fisher, who has been named senior VP of editorial. Both will report to Roark.

In an expanded role as senior VP of CBS News 24/7, special events and special projects, David Reiter will continue to oversee all special events and projects for CBS News, and reports to Roark.